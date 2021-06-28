Lil Nas X Wows in a Dramatic Gown & Changes Into a ’70s-Inspired Floral Suit at 2021 BET Awards

Lil Nas X pulled double duty at the 2021 BET Awards, wearing not one but two statement-making outfits on the red carpet.

The 22-year-old singer looked utterly royal in his first ensemble, a dramatic white gown by Andrea Rossi. The outfit featured a corset-like top and full skirt, which was also the young designer’s finale look from his debut Pitti Uomo collection in 2020. It featured blue hand-drawn landscape prints reminiscent of aristocratic vintage style, which has been especially popular this year due to hit shows like “Bridgerton” on Netflix.

Lil Nas X attends the 21st BET Awards at L.A. Live on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

For his second look, The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer wore a dazzling cream suit by Richard Quinn, featuring antique rose and crystal embroidery. The suit’s exaggerated lapels and flared legs were strongly ’70s-inspired, fitting into Lil Nas X’s groovy and colorful style. The garment was also fresh off the runway, premiering several days ago in Quinn’s fall ’21 collection film. Similarly to the gown, this ensemble was accessorized with diamond stud earrings and minimalist rings.

Lil Nas X is known for his daring style choices. The two-time Grammy winner has already become known for making bold statements on the red carpet, often wearing brightly-colored or embellished custom ensembles by Christian Cowan, Versace and Christopher John Rogers. He often pairs these with sparkling jewelry by unisex brands like Mckenzie Liautaud and Austin James Smith. On the shoe front, Lil Nas X favors chunky platform boots with tall heels, which he’s worn everywhere from appearances on “Saturday Night Live” to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

