Leslie Jones Hosts the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Air Jordan 1s

Leslie Jones stole the show at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles. The comedian and actress was host for the evening, and she had multiple outfit changes.

To start, the 53-year-old hit the stage in a casual look, sporting a graphic T-shirt and shimmering pants. Jones completed the look in Air Jordan 1s. She wore the Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Volt Gold” sneakers, which featured contrasting hues of neon yellow and metallic gold-tone.



The kicks are currently available on Farfetch.com and retail for $285.

Leslie Jones hosts the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Air Jordan 1s. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/MTV/ViacomCBS

Host Leslie Jones speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/MTV/ViacomCBS

During the show, she took home the award for Best Comedic Performance for her role in “Coming 2 America.” In the film, Jones starred alongside Eddie Murphy as Mary, the mother Prince Akeem never knew he had.

Later on at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Jones made a quick change wearing a bold, statement-making zebra-print suit and classic black pumps.

Host Leslie Jones onstage during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV/ViacomCBS

Earlier in the night, the “SNL” alum hit the red carpet in a coral-colored strapless, high-slit gown, with matching strappy platform sandals.

Host Leslie Jones attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Matt Winkelmeyer/MTV/ViacomCBS

Other winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards included Scarlett Johansson, who received the Generation Award, Sacha Baron Cohen with the Comedic Genius Award, as well as Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn.

