Lady A Is a Sea of Rainbow Colors & Elevated Footwear at the 2021 CMT Music Awards

Lady A took the red carpet of the 2021 CMT Music Awards in bold fashion.

The band — made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood — arrived at tonight’s show in a mix of colorful attire; the looks ranged from Haywood’s floral shirt and blue pants to Scott’s rainbow-striped dress and Kelley’s tangerine orange shirt.

Dave Haywood, from left, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley of Lady A arrive at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: AP

When it came down to footwear, the two male leads of the trio coordinated in brown patent leather dress shoes whereas their female counterpart opted for elevated sandals. The leather heels included an open design with an ankle strap and a colorful back heel counter.

Charles Kelley, left, and Hillary Scott of Lady A perform “Like A Lady” at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: AP

The 2021 CMT Music Awards air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on CMT; the show will also be simulcast on MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. Kelsea Ballerin serves as a co-host for the show for the first time alongside Kane Brown.

Tonight’s nominees include Marren Morris, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and more as well as the two hosts. Performances will highlight the likes of Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Lady A, Thomas Rhett and even Gladys Knight. Another big honor comes for country music pioneer Linda Martell, receiving the CMT Equal Play Award for her historical accomplishment as the first Black female solo country artist to perform on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

To see all the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the CMT Music Awards, click through the gallery.