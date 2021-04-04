Kerry Washington Daringly Jumps in the Pool in Her Beaded Designer Gown at the SAG Awards

Kerry Washington showed off her 2021 SAG Awards outfit in the most unexpected way.

The “Scandal” star decided to take her Etro gown for a swim ahead of tonight’s award show, jumping in the pool fully dressed in the beaded design and a matching headpiece. Though she kicked them off for the waterside adventures, she also matched the chic blue number to coordinating heels from Loriblu.

“#SAGAwards are going swimmingly…#MermaidVibesAlways,” wrote the actress in her caption.

Lily Collins also is making an appearance during tonight’s show, revealing the look earlier on social media. For the occasion, Collins went glam in a collared minidress from Georges Hobeika’s spring ’18 collection; the short-sleeve design features a flouncy skirt and buckled overlay, all coated in glittering embellishments and crystal gems.

As for footwear, the Netflix star continued the feminine touches of her outfit with her choice of towering sandals. The stiletto heels highlighted baby pink uppers with a thin strap across the ankle and a thickened band securing the toes.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards honor the best in television and film for the year. This year’s SAG Awards air tonight and are shaping up to be one of the most unique productions yet, highlighting the show’s signature “I Am An Actor” stories in a new and socially distanced way. You can expect appearances from Viola Davis, Dan Levy and more hit stars in the hour-long special.

