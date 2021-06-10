Kelsea Ballerini Is a Country Barbie in a Hot Pink Bustier & Slick Moto Pants at 2021 CMT Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini is bringing a touch of color to the 2021 CMT Music Awards red carpet.

The “Peter Pan” musician arrived at tonight’s show in a full hot pink look, tucking a slick hot pink bustier into coordinating patent moto-style leather pants. Both pieces come courtesy of LaQuan Smith, a New York-based luxury design favorited by Kylie Jenner, Saweetie and Megan Fox.

Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Kelsea Ballerini’s heels. CREDIT: AP

The monochrome appeal of the singer’s look continued down into her choice of footwear. Elevating her outfit further, Ballerini slipped on a pair of metallic pink sandals with a double strap across the toe, rounded base and lifted stiletto heel.

Color-coordinated styling has quickly become the must-see outfit hack of the year, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

The 2021 CMT Music Awards air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on CMT; the show will also be simulcast on MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. Ballerini herself serves as a co-host for the show for the first time alongside Kane Brown.

Tonight’s nominees include Marren Morris, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and more as well as the two hosts. Performances will highlight the likes of Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Lady A, Thomas Rhett and even Gladys Knight. Another big honor comes for country music pioneer Linda Martell, receiving the CMT Equal Play Award for her historical accomplishment as the first Black female solo country artist to perform on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

