Kacey Musgraves Makes a Splash in Feather Headpiece, Purple Mini Dress & Clear Heels at 2021 MTV VMAs

Kacey Musgraves turned heads on the red carpet.

The “Slow Burn” singer attended MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday night in Brooklyn, New York before performing her song “Star-Crossed” from her latest album of the same name.

Her dramatic look on the red carpet included a fresh-off-the-runway ensemble from Valentino; the bright purple mini dress, complete with a high-neck and ruched detailing, matched her unmissable violet headdress filled with feathers. To echo how the outfit was styled during Milan Fashion Week, Musgraves also added red leather gloves that extended past her elbows.

Kacey Musgraves on the red carpet at the 2021 VMAs. CREDIT: MEGA

Musgraves added clear heels to her look to balance out the statement piece on top. Her PVC sandals included double straps and a beige suede footbed atop a four-inch thin heel. PVC sandals have been trending this season, due to their sleek retro vibes and versatility. Musgraves has been spotted in the style before, as have stars like Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski, wearing a range of sandals and stiletto mules from brands like Femme, Cult Gaia and even Zara.

A closer look at Musgraves’ heels. CREDIT: MEGA

The Grammy Award winner herself has tapped into her glamorous and colorful side in recent years, often wearing bright, metallic and sparkly suits and dresses by top designers like Versace, J.Mendel and Giambattista Valli. These outfits are often paired with dazzling earrings and matching sandals or pumps by Christian Louboutin, Sophia Webster and Stella Luna, showing off her vibrant style.

Musgraves has also occasionally been seen in affordable styles, too, even at the 2019 Met Gala — the “Oscars of Fashion.” For the event, Musgraves wore a pink Barbie-inspired dress by Moschino with $80 Aldo pumps. The singer has also been a muse for Moschino, attending the brand’s runway shows and appearing in its recent Sesame Street collection campaign.

