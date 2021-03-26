How To Watch The 52nd NAACP Image Awards

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will take place on Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The program will air on BET and also can be streamed on other ViacomCBS Networks, including CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2, and LOGO.

This ceremony will follow a virtual event that has been taking place this week. Amid the pandemic, the NAACP created the virtual event leading up to the in-person show to get fans involved and celebrate a specialized “Black Excellence” experience.

It features programs such as panel conversations with the NAACP Hollywood Bureau, and the organization’s Our Stories, Our Culture program. The lineup for the latter series includes “A Conversation With…” to honor essential workers and the Fashion Pull-Up web series, hosted by GooGoo Atkins and Apuje Kalu, to share the history of the NCAAP Image Awards’ most iconic red carpet fashion moments over the years.

The live event will include a virtual red carpet experience, and fans can attend a post-gala after-party following the live show, with music from DJ Questlove and DJ Kiss and a Jazz performance from Robert Glasper and Lalah Hathaway.

Who are the hosts?

Anthony Anderson will host the live event, and this marks his eighth consecutive year hosting the NAACP Image Awards ceremony. Tanika Ray is hosting this year’s virtual red carpet.

Who are some of the nominees?

The 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards will award two recipients — Stephen Curry and The Women’s National Basketball Players Association — with the Jackie Robinson Sports Award. Misty Copeland will receive the Spingarn Medal, Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony will be recognized with the Activist of the Year award and Madison Potts will receive the Youth Activist of the Year award.