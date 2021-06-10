H.E.R. Brings Edge to the 2021 CMT Music Awards in a Fishnet Top, Mini Skirt & Mesh Booties

H.E.R. stole the show with an edge at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. The musician is performing tonight alongside Chris Stapleton.

The “Slide” musician arrived on the red carpet for tonight’s country music awards in Nashville, Tenn., in all-black attire. The outfit featured a see-through fishnet top with a hidden bralette, all tucked into a billowing circle mini skirt — with her signature round sunglasses to tout, of course.

As if her look wasn’t daring enough, the musician took things to the next level with her choice of footwear. Elevating her ensemble was a set of pointed-toe booties formed with mesh black uppers and a contrasting sequined cap toe. The mid-calf-length pair also came coated in a hefty layer of glittering crystals and embellishments.

The 2021 CMT Music Awards air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on CMT; the show will also be simulcast on MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. Kelsea Ballerini serves as a co-host for the show for the first time alongside Kane Brown.

Tonight’s nominees include Marren Morris, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and more as well as the two hosts. Performances will highlight the likes of Lady A, Thomas Rhett and even Gladys Knight. Another big honor comes for country music pioneer Linda Martell, receiving the CMT Equal Play Award for her historical accomplishment as the first Black female solo country artist to perform on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

