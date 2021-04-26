H.E.R. Takes Home the Oscar in 6-Inch Platforms and Embellished Hooded Cape Jumpsuit

H.E.R., winner of the award for best original song for "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah," poses in the press room at the Oscars.

It was a big night for H.E.R on Sunday. The singer took home her very first Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

H.E.R. was nominated for the award for Best Original Song, in collaboration with Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, with “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Before winning the Oscar, the R&B star hit the red carpet in a statement-making ensemble. She wore a custom Dundas cobalt blue hooded cape jumpsuit. The look was embellished with lyric motifs, and according to H.E.R.’s stylist Vice Long, the outfit was inspired by Prince and his first Oscar appearance in 1985.

H.E.R. arrives at the Oscars, wearing a custom Dundas ensemble. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

For footwear, she paired the Dundas look with towering 6-inch, metallic blue leather platforms by Giuseppe Zanotti. The Bebe style featured a square-toe sandal in patent leather and an ankle-strap fastened with a small side buckle.

Wearing sky-high heels on the Oscars red carpet was on trend last night. Prior to the show, the Oscars producers had advised against casual dressing — despite the relaxed ensembles seen throughout the virtual awards season and in real-life throughout this past pandemic year. Instead, attendees were encouraged choose fashion that was inspirational and aspirational. They delivered.

H.E.R.’s Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels make an appearance at the 2021 Oscars. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Later during the awards show, H.E.R. performed her Oscar-winning song, wearing another custom Dundas piece. This time, she wore an embellished olive green tail coat and jumpsuit tuxedo.

This year the Oscars had a slightly new look. COVID-19 restrictions — and testing — were in place for the intimate, in-person event with two locations: Union Station and its usual venue, the Dolby Theatre. David Fincher’s “Mank” is was most nominated film with 10 total nods, followed by “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Promising Young Woman.”

More big winners of the night included “Nomadland” for Best Picture, Frances McDormand for Best Actress, Daniel Kaluuya for Best Supporting Actor, and “Nomandland’s” Chloé Zhao for Best Director.

To see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2021 Oscars, click through the gallery.