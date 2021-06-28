H.E.R. Nails an Edgy Look in Shimmery Blazer, Sheer Pants and Platform Sandals at 2021 BET Awards

In need of some “going-out” outfit inspiration for all the parties on your summer calendar? Allow H.E.R to be your style guide.

The Grammy award-winning artist arrived at a soirée of her own — aka the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday night — in effortlessly cool all-black look. Showing off a bit of skin, she styled a shimmery V-neck blazer with sheer trousers featuring plaid embroidery. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of towering platform heels and round frames, two of of the star’s signature accessories.

H.E.R. attends the 21st BET Awards at L.A. Live on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

Detail of H.E.R.’s shoes. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

The “Hard Place” singer also opted for an all-black getup at the CMT awards earlier this month, sporting a mini dress featuring a fishnet-style mesh top and skater skirt. She coordinated the look with another standout footwear choice: glittering mesh booties.

As the world beings to return to more normal times, maximalist dressing is on the rise. Other stars like Chloe Bailey, Marsai Martin and Saweetie hit the 2021 BET awards red carpet in daring looks, complete with head-to-toe cutouts, voluminous tulle accents, plunging necklines and thigh-high slits.

Following last year’s virtual show, the 2021 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 27 at 8 pm EST/PST from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The theme of the evening is “The Year of the Black Woman” to honor black female’s impact on culture and will be hosted by Golden Globe winning actress, filmmaker and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson.

H.E.R is up tonight for the award of Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, alongside fellow nominees Beyonce, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker and SZA. She will also be performing at tonight’s event, in addition to Megan Thee Stallion, Andra Day, DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X and more.

See more celebrities on the BET Awards 2021 red carpet.