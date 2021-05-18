Heidi Klum Edges Up in a Hand-Beaded Blazer & Skirt With Sleek Thigh-High Boots for MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

Heidi Klum brought her signature edgy style to the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted last night. The inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted is the first of its kind, honoring all things reality television; the show was part of MTV’s two-night event celebrating the best in film and television.
The model arrived on the red carpet for the second night of events in bold fashion, matching a semi-sheer blazer to a coordinating skirt; both pieces come from Aliétte’s fall ’19 collection and feature unique hand-beaded detailing.
To complete her own edgy ensemble for the event, the “America’s Got Talent” judge tapped into one of 2021’s biggest shoe trends: thigh-high boots.
Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.
2020 was a major year for Heidi Klum; she completed her bout serving as a judge on her NBC talent series as well as the co-host of Amazon Prime’s series “Making the Cut” alongside her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn; the competition series profiled up and coming designers with winning styles added to shop live every week to Amazon. She also has served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” since 2006.
Before her TV stardom, Klum kicked off her career modeling for the likes of Jordache, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated as well as founded her own swimwear and intimates lines. In her shoe closet, you can find everything from towering Christian Louboutin pumps to embellished Birkenstock “ugly” sandals as well as unconventional fish-style rubber slippers.
