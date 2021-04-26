Halle Berry Lives Up to Her Name in a Strapless Berry Gown & 6-Inch Platforms at the 2021 Oscars

Halle Berry lived up to her name in a stunning strapless gown at the 2021 Oscars tonight.

The “Catwoman” actress modeled a berry-colored gown courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana, complete with a dipping sweetheart neckline and dramatic bow. Complete with a flowing floor-sweeping hem, the number channeled classic glamour with ease.

Halle Berry arrives on the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars. CREDIT: AP

Though they barely peeked out, hidden under the elongated skirt of her dress came a pair of towering Christian Louboutin heels. The sky-high, 6-inch platform Cathy sandals feature a peep-toe opening and securing ankle strap. Similar pairs from the brand retail for $860 at Selfridges.

Halle Berry arrives on the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars. CREDIT: AP

As for Berry herself, her glamourous look tonight is just one of many designs in her repertoire. Her go-to brands from footwear include everyone from Brian Atwood to Roger Vivier and Jimmy Choo for more formal occasions. For her more casual style, the actress is a major fan of the growing athleisure trend, leaning towards shoe picks from Alo Yoga Adidas for high-intensity workouts and Ringside Boxing pairs for her time in the ring.

Beyond her own personal style, Berry has previously appeared in campaigns for Versace, Deichmann, Michael Kors and more fashion powerhouses. In 2016, the Academy Award-winning star joined forces with Christian Louboutin and Saks Fifth Avenue to front the Key To The Cure Campaign in partnership with Stand Up To Cancer and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF). Berry serves as the face of the campaign as it worked to raise funds for cancer research and treatment organizations.

