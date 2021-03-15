Worst-Dressed at the 2021 Grammy Awards, According to You

The 2021 Grammy Awards were filled with a slew of trending red carpet looks, bold suits and, of course, sleek footwear moments.

While many looks won awards both on and off the red carpet, there were a few ensembles that had fans questioning their favorite artists. Ahead, find the worst dressed stars at the 2021 Grammy Awards, according to you on Twitter.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Doja Cat modeled a custom Robert Cavalli gown with a feathered trim and a low-cut unzipped bodice. While some praised her bold choice of attire other fans were questioning the look across social media and also were amazed by the daring neckline.

I love Doja Cat soo much but this is ugly af. The dress is not cute and the hair is a mess. pic.twitter.com/zP3J6gLqJP — NICKI DA 🐐👑 (@onikadegenerous) March 14, 2021

how is doja cat not living in perpetual fear of her dress slipping — hannah⛳️ (@jrseyboys) March 15, 2021



https://twitter.com/vicky05/status/1371247007516475393

Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus as the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Noah Cyrus brought her standout taste to tonight’s show as she was up for Best New Artist. The couture look came courtesy of Schiaparelli and was not one to be missed with its added voluminous shoulder piece — and users across social media did not let the disputed design go unquestioned.

Noah Cyrus is giving me major pregnancy pillow vibes in that dress. #GRAMMYs — Ambro (@aeleonard1) March 15, 2021

Noah Cyrus's dress was cute but why did she attach a bed sheet to it?😭 pic.twitter.com/twpy5qfF4t — Diana (@WeHateDiana) March 15, 2021

Also, I love Noah Cyrus more than most people … but her dress was absolutely horrid. #Grammys — Hannah Topliff (@hannahtopliff) March 14, 2021

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Recording Academy

Bad Bunny brought 2021’s biggest combat boot trend to the red carpet for the Grammys, matching a chunky lace-up pair to a fresh-off-the-runway Burberry coat and pleated dress. When it came to accessories, though, a selection of fans believe that his statement hat missed the mark.

If bad bunny took off that stupid ass hat his outfit would be cool — 🌎 (@mikeshotya_) March 14, 2021

Bad Bunny can never dress nice for once. — Gee🖤 (@_ChunGee) March 14, 2021

I want to know what Bad Bunny was thinking when the hat was decided. It reminds me of Shrek's ears and I can't unsee it lmaoooo clearly having a good time tho and it works pic.twitter.com/L10ob3AXcL — chaos⁷ 🌟 (@ayobookworm) March 14, 2021

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

With a little help from Thom Browne, Phoebe Bridgers turned herself inside out in a black gown complete with a skeleton-coated design. The gothic-inspired piece made a case for bold attire and everyone knows that a daring move leaves room for admirers and critics.

While many remains arrived at museums with less than honorable circumstances, this skeleton was donated by a woman who wanted her body on display at the Mutter Musuem. Perhaps Phoebe Bridgers and her skeleton dress will also be donated to science? #GRAMMYs #AwardShowsSoMuseum pic.twitter.com/0keqvyZuva — Blaire Moskowitz (@BlaireMoskowitz) March 15, 2021

here me out phoebe bridgers should’ve been in ahs coven — caits (@canth0ldout) March 15, 2021

Haim

Haim at the 2021 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Showing off their sisterly coordination, Haim arrived in matching periwinkle Prada designs each with their own personal twist. From 2000s-chic pants to cutout-sleeved dresses, all three members of the band slipped on the same set of kitten heel slingback pumps. The unique silhouettes, though, had many thinking three strikes and you’re out.

What the hell is happening here? I have so many questions. HAIM in Prada #grammys pic.twitter.com/BB68J9BQJW — Delegate Kayla Young (@kaylayoungforwv) March 15, 2021

Telling my son these are three evolutions of the same Pokémon 😹 (j/k cuz HAIM makes great music❤️) ((they are sisters, how do folk not know that??)) pic.twitter.com/vaXQqSwRoy — a gentleman ghost. (@SuperbadLarry) March 15, 2021

Please, pleasse one more, for the worse dress, just one more ok maybe two they will fight it out… No, no, No really no! It's not October. Singer Phoebe Bridgers, Singing sisters Haim. Do they work at the hospital part-time? Asking! Ok, am stop more later. pic.twitter.com/CtuPwu2tU2 — SUPERSNAKE (@SUPERSNAKE1) March 15, 2021

Harry Styles

Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Leave it to Harry Styles to bring feather boas back from early 2000s pop styles. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer of course had to tap his favorite brand Gucci for his evening attire, modeling a mix of prints and accessories that left a few Twitter users disappointed.

harry styles picking out his outfit: pic.twitter.com/Huqk0GMvhi — lover boy (@scarykneegirl) March 15, 2021

glad he looks happy but it's gon be on the worst dressed list https://t.co/RzzTHfxAgk — . . danna ! (@0NLYCR3ATURE) March 15, 2021

Harry styles’ stylist did him so dirty that outfit was ugly — Anallely (@anallely_20) March 15, 2021

Click through the gallery to find more red carpet arrivals at the 2021 Grammy Awards.