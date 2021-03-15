×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Worst-Dressed at the 2021 Grammy Awards, According to You

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
grammys-worst-dressedd
Harry Styles
Maren Morris
Brittany Howard
Mickey Guyton
View Gallery 25 Images

The 2021 Grammy Awards were filled with a slew of trending red carpet looks, bold suits and, of course, sleek footwear moments.

While many looks won awards both on and off the red carpet, there were a few ensembles that had fans questioning their favorite artists. Ahead, find the worst dressed stars at the 2021 Grammy Awards, according to you on Twitter.

Doja Cat

doja cat grammy awards, red carpet arrivals grammy awards, grammy awards 2021
Doja Cat attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Doja Cat modeled a custom Robert Cavalli gown with a feathered trim and a low-cut unzipped bodice. While some praised her bold choice of attire other fans were questioning the look across social media and also were amazed by the daring neckline.


https://twitter.com/vicky05/status/1371247007516475393

Noah Cyrus

noah cyrus, grammy awards, noah cyrus grammy awards 2021
Noah Cyrus as the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Related

The Best Dressed at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Cardi B Performs 'WAP' on a Giant Stiletto Heel at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Jhené Aiko Gets Glam in a Giant Pink Gown With Big Sean at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Noah Cyrus brought her standout taste to tonight’s show as she was up for Best New Artist. The couture look came courtesy of Schiaparelli and was not one to be missed with its added voluminous shoulder piece — and users across social media did not let the disputed design go unquestioned.

Bad Bunny

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Bad Bunny attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Bad Bunny attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Recording Academy

Bad Bunny brought 2021’s biggest combat boot trend to the red carpet for the Grammys, matching a chunky lace-up pair to a fresh-off-the-runway Burberry coat and pleated dress. When it came to accessories, though, a selection of fans believe that his statement hat missed the mark.

Phoebe Bridgers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Phoebe Bridgers attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Phoebe Bridgers attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

With a little help from Thom Browne, Phoebe Bridgers turned herself inside out in a black gown complete with a skeleton-coated design. The gothic-inspired piece made a case for bold attire and everyone knows that a daring move leaves room for admirers and critics.

Haim

haim, grammy awards
Haim at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Showing off their sisterly coordination, Haim arrived in matching periwinkle Prada designs each with their own personal twist. From 2000s-chic pants to cutout-sleeved dresses, all three members of the band slipped on the same set of kitten heel slingback pumps. The unique silhouettes, though, had many thinking three strikes and you’re out.

Harry Styles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Leave it to Harry Styles to bring feather boas back from early 2000s pop styles. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer of course had to tap his favorite brand Gucci for his evening attire, modeling a mix of prints and accessories that left a few Twitter users disappointed.

Click through the gallery to find more red carpet arrivals at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Picture of the Joor Passport Website Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Reimagines the Fashion Showroom Experience for a Digital World

JOOR's experience includes a Passport that offers access to fashion events as well as a new payments platform.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad