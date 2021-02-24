×
How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes Livestream Free

By Robyn Merrett
The first award show of 2021 is officially upon us.

Get ready to celebrate your favorite TV and film stars at the 78th Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The ceremony will kick off award season, highlighting the shows and movies that kept viewers entertained while quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Keep reading below to find everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 Golden Globes.

How to Watch the Award Show?

The 2021 Golden Globes Awards air Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Viewers can also watch the ceremony on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock the next day.

Will there be a red carpet?

It is not immediately clear if this year’s show will include a red carpet as the ceremony will be virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The pre-show, however, airs at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Nicole Kidman, red dress, 2020 golden globes
Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes
CREDIT: MEGA

The pre-show will be hosted by Sofia Carson and Zuri Hall of Access Hollywood.

Who are the hosts?

Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be hosting this year’s event. The duo hosted the show in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Fey is hosting from The Rainbow Room in New York City while Poehler is co-hosting from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Who are some of the nominees?

Rosamund Pike is up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical for “I Care A Lot,” and Kate Hudson is nominated in the same category for “Music.” Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin have been nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama for “The Crown.” As for Best Actor in a Television Series, Jason Bateman has been nominated for “Ozark,” and he is up against Al Pacino’s role in “Hunters.”

Kate Hudson black net dress golden globes
Kate Hudson at the 2018 Golden Globes.
CREDIT: MEGA

“Emily in Paris,” “Schitt’s Creek,” and “The Flight Attendant” are in the running for Best Television Series.

