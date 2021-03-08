Gal Gadot Makes a Statement in a Voluminous Top & Retro Slacks at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards

Gal Gadot went bold for the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards with a twist on classic styling.

Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the expecting mother is presenting an award tonight and decided on a voluminous look for her Prabal Gurung outfit, tucking a structured white top into pleated black suit pants. Her outfit also included Tiffany & Co jewels and a bold red lip to match her sleek updo.

The 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards honor the best in television and film, airing tonight at 7 p.m. ET on The CW and are hosted by Taye Diggs. Along with the major men up for awards, Olivia Coleman, Anya Taylor-Joy and more female stars are also nominated for a few of the biggest titles of the evening.

Zendaya, who is also up for Best Actress for her role in “Malcolm & Marie” will also receive the fifth annual SeeHer Award, which honors women who work to push the boundaries of how women are portrayed in media. The late actor Chadwick Boseman also has several nominations for his roles in “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Also appearing during the show is Amanda Seyfried, who is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Mank.” The actress opted for a tuxedo-inspired look as also styled by Elizabeth Stewart. Coming from Miu Miu, the outfit featured a glitter-coated sheer top with a bow-tie finish tucked into cropped tailored trousers.

When it comes to her own personal style, Gal Gadot’s look for the show is a typical choice for the “Justice League” alumna. Her go-to brands for dressed-up attire include Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman and Sergio Rossi while she tends to switch it up for more casual footwear — think Reebok and Common Projects sneakers.

