Emma Corrin Sparkles in the Edgiest Bejeweled Dress & Sleek Pumps at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 

Emma Corrin is sparkling into the Critics’ Choice Awards 2021.

On Sunday, Corrin took to Instagram to show her look for the ceremony, wearing a bold mini dress from Schiaparelli. The frock, which is from bonded velvet jersey, included padded sleeves and a cutout at the center that was adorned with three-dimensional jewels in the label’s signature Tooth Pearl motif.

Corrin teamed the look with sheer black tights and wore her hair in a sleek wet style. As for footwear, Corrin opted for bold black bumps. The heels featured a pointed toe and sat atop a stiletto heel.

For this year’s show, Corrin is up for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Princess Diana in Netflix’s “The Crown.” The nod comes after she took home Best Actress in a Drama TV Series at the Golden Globe Awards last Sunday. That night, Corrin wowed in a studded puff sleeve dress from Miu Miu.

Tonight, the Critics’ Choice Awards are airing live at 7 p.m. ET on the CW. The show can also be streamed live on Hulu, fuboTV and Sling TV. Taye Diggs is hosting this year’s ceremony, making it his third time in a row. The actor will be emceeing live from the stage of Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Aside from fashion, the night will certainly be a big one for Netflix. The streaming platform is up for 72 nominations. Included in the nominations are Amanda Seyfried, who is up for Best Supporting Actress for “Mank” and Zendaya, who is also up for Best Actress for her role in “Malcolm & Marie.”

