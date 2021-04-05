Elle Fanning Is a Disco Queen in Sequined Pants & Neon Platforms for the 2021 SAG Awards

Elle Fanning brought the 1970s into the modern-day for the 2021 SAG Awards.

The actress, who is nominated tonight for her series “The Great,” channeled retro-chic style in a matching Gucci set. Styled by Samantha McMillen, Fanning modeled a sequined cinched shirt with an asymmetrical design and handy pockets all layered over coordinating flare-hem pants.

Peeping out from underneath the elongated hem of her trousers was a set of hidden platforms coated in a neon yellow shade. The metallic-trim design appeared to measure over 2 inches at the toe with a balanced block heel to tout.

Fanning herself is no stranger to a glamourous award show moment. Also nominated for a Golden Globe this year, the 22-year-old took the event in stride in a silky Tiffany blue gown. Once more tapping Gucci for her red carpet-style moment, the satin design featured glittering straps, a floor-sweeping hem and a matching cape train.

Lily Collins was also in virtual attendance during tonight’s show, revealing the look earlier on social media. For the occasion, Collins went glam in a collared minidress from Georges Hobeika’s spring ’18 collection; the short-sleeve design features a flouncy skirt and buckled overlay, all coated in glittering embellishments and crystal gems.

Related Viola Davis Brings the Neon Trend to the 2021 SAG Awards in Jewel Adorned Dress Helen Mirren Doubles Up on Glamour in Not One But Two Red Gowns for the 2021 SAG Awards Nicola Coughlan Goes Goth in Black Lace, Martins Imhangbe Brings on the Patterns + More Bridgerton Stars at the 2021 SAG Awards

As for footwear, the Netflix star continued the feminine touches of her outfit with her choice of towering sandals. The stiletto heels highlighted baby pink uppers with a thin strap across the ankle and a thickened band securing the toes.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards honor the best in television and film for the year. This year’s SAG Awards air tonight and are shaping up to be one of the most unique productions yet, highlighting the show’s signature “I Am An Actor” stories in a new and socially distanced way. You can expect appearances from Viola Davis, Dan Levy and more hit stars in the hour-long special.

Click through the gallery to find even more of the best-dressed stars at the 2021 SAG Awards.