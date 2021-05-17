Elizabeth Olsen Is Chic in Pearl Minidress & Crystal Pumps at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Elizabeth Olsen brought a modern twist to classic glamour on Sunday night at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles.

The “WandaVision” actress arrived on the red carpet for tonight’s show in a full monochromatic ensemble, tapping Miu Miu in a pearl-encrusted minidress.

Elizabeth Olsen attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Olsen completed the look in Sophia Webster’s Coco Crystal Pumps in black satin. The suede shoes feature a crystal-sphere heel embellishments and retail for $495.

A closer view of Elizabeth Olsen’s heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Sophia Webster Coco Crystal Mid-Heel Suede Pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars such as Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Olsen, who is nominated for Best Performance in a Show for her role in “WandaVision,” was joined by fellow Marvel stars including Kathryn Hahn and Anthony Mackie. The cast of “Outer Banks” also hit the red carpet for the awards show, along with Justin Hartley and Addison Rae.

(L-R) Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, and Madison Bailey attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Leslie Jones is host for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards this evening. Honorees include Sacha Baron Cohen, who will be taking home the Comedic Genius Award, as well as Scarlett Johansson, who is receiving the Generation Award.

