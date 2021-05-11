Dua Lipa Gets Edgy in a Fishnet-Coated Dress, Thigh-High Stockings & 5-Inch Platforms at the 2021 Brit Awards

Dua Lipa brought a retro-chic edginess to the 2021 Brit Awards today.

The “New Rules” singer arrived on the red carpet in Vivienne Westwood for the event celebrating the best in British and international music this evening. Stealing the show, Dua Lipa modeled an off-the-shoulder dress complete with a purple fishnet coating and an elongated train.

She accessorized further with a pearl necklace and semi-sheer, thigh-high stockings.

When it came down to footwear, the “Don’t Star Now” musician opted for a pair of heels from Westwood with a surprisingly famous history.

The brand’s Ghillie silhouette features a lace-up front with a closed-toe design and an embossed crocodile-effect upper. Set with a lifted platform toe and a 5-inch block heel, the design currently retails for $1,440 on Vivienne Westwood’s website.

Vivienne Westwood Elevated Ghillie heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vivienne Westwoo

True fashion and footwear fans may recognize the style from the designer’s fall collection in 1993 when Naomi Campbell infamously fell down on the runway as she tried walking in the heels. The original version also came with the title of the Super Elevated Ghillie thanks to its whopping 9-inch Louis heel with a 4-inch front platform to balance out the steep height. With its lace-up silhouette and rounded toe, these elevated pumps kept with Westwood’s bold mix of traditional silhouettes and standout designs.

In April 2020, Naomi Campbell herself brought back the moment on social media as one of her most memorable runway failures to spread encouragement to keep getting back up.

Vivienne Westwood’s “Super Elevated Gillie” from the designer’s fall ’93 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of the Museum of Applied Arts & Science

As for Dua Lipa herself, beyond an award-winning music career, the British musician dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business. Through her new title, the musician will aim to “help inspire women around the world” through worldwide efforts and “important inclusive initiatives close to her heart,” according to the company.

