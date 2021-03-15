Dua Lipa Wows in an Iridescent Chain-Linked Gown & Glittering Heels at the Grammy Awards 2021

Dua Lipa glittered on the red carpet at the 2021 Grammy Awards, soaking up the glory of her six nominations tonight.

The “Levitating” singer arrived with flair thanks to her Versace gown; the custom design featured a high-leg slide and full chain design with a semi-sheer and iridescent appeal.

Dua Lipa arrives in Versace at the 2021 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

A closer view of Dua Lipa’s heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Peeping out from under the hem of her designer gown then came a set of square-toe sandals with embellished triple straps. The glittering heels featured a metallic lift, bearing resemblance to similar silhouettes from Versace that retail for over $1,000.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Related The Best Dressed at the 2021 Grammy Awards Cardi B Performs 'WAP' on a Giant Stiletto Heel at the 2021 Grammy Awards Jhené Aiko Gets Glam in a Giant Pink Gown With Big Sean at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Dua Lipa arrives in Versace at the 2021 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

A closer view of Dua Lipa’s heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career, Dua Lipa herself dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business. Through her new title, the musician will aim to “help inspire women around the world” through world-wide efforts and “important inclusive initiatives close to her heart,” according to the company.

Click through the gallery to find more stars like Dua Lipa and Lizzo arriving at the 2021 Grammy Awards.