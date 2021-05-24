Doja Cat Is a Standout in Stripes at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards 

Doja Cat just made stripes the only thing we want to wear for the rest of the year.

The songstress wowed on the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles, wearing a striped bandeau top that was adorned with wide sleeves from Balmain. To compliment the bold piece, Doja opted for wide-leg pants of the same pattern also from the fashion label.

As for her glam, Doja styled her hair in sleek pigtail braids and wore silver dangling earrings. She also accessorized with a dramatic turquoise stone necklace.

Doja Cat in Balmain. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC

Tonight is a big one for the hit singer as she is nominated for Best R&B Album for Hot Pink, Best New Artist, Best R&B Female Artist, Best R&B Song for “Say So” and Best R&B Artist.

Doja will also be performing during tonight’s ceremony, taking the stage with SZA to perform their track “Kiss Me More.”

It’s been a busy awards season for Doja as she was also nominated for Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammy Awards. That night, Doja pushed the envelope in a bold Roberto Cavalli ensemble by Fausto Puglisi. The look had an edgy twist with a zippered leather-jacket top and a skirt detailed with green feathers. Doja Cat completed the outfit with matching leather platform sandals and a mullet hairstyle.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.

