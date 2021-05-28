×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Doja Cat Lives Up to Her Name in a Kitten-Adorned Dress & 6-Inch Heels at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
doja-cat-dress-heels-iheart
DOJA Doja Cat: November 2020
Doja Cat: November 2020
Doja Cat: October 2019
Doja Cat: November 2020
View Gallery 11 Images

Doja Cat took the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards by storm in two head-turning looks.

After she accepted the award for Best New Pop Artist during tonight’s show, the singer lived up to her name in a cat-adorned dress. The plunging Miu Miu resort ’21 design featured different kitten sketches across its white fabric and black bow accents

doja cat, cat dress, v-neck, heels, platforms, sheer, dress, iheartradio music awards, la, red carpet
Doja Cat, winner of the award for Best New Pop Artist, attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: AP
doja cat, cat dress, v-neck, heels, platforms, sheer, dress, iheartradio music awards, la, red carpet
A closer view of Doja Cat’s heels.
CREDIT: AP

On her feet, the “Say So” musician elevated her glam ensemble further in sky-high platforms. The glittering black sandals came set atop a lifted toe and a unique curved heel, appearing to measure over 6 inches in height. The design is a new design from D’Accori and also features a strappy hold across the foot.

doja cat, cat dress, v-neck, heels, platforms, sheer, dress, iheartradio music awards, la, red carpet
Doja Cat, winner of the award for Best New Pop Artist, attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: AP
doja cat, cat dress, v-neck, heels, platforms, sheer, dress, iheartradio music awards, la, red carpet
A closer view of Doja Cat’s heels.
CREDIT: AP

Earlier in the night, Doja Cat arrived on the red carpet in another set of sky-high D’Accori heels and a wow-worthy dress. The see-through design is a Brandon Maxwell dress from the designer’s fall ’20 collection, all formed with sheer green fabric and a cape design.

doja cat, cat dress, v-neck, heels, platforms, sheer, dress, iheartradio music awards, la, red carpet
Doja Cat attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: AP

The elevated heels, though, fall in line with Doja Cat’s typical taste and style. The 25-year-old musician favors the bold for red carpet occasions, modeling everything from sheer Givenchy gowns to pointy Bottega Venetaa heels and custom Georges Hobeika designs.

Her off-duty attire includes just as wow-worthy of pieces as well — think Philipp Plein thigh-high boots and Fashion Nova leopard bodysuits. Most recently, the “Streets” musician partnered with PrettyLittleThing to launch her own collection of must-have styles.

Click through the gallery for more of Doja Cat’s daring looks over the years.

ISA TanTec and LITE logos on Sponsored By ISA TanTec

Creating a More Sustainable Future at ISA TanTec

As an industry leader in leather, ISA TanTec™ is setting new sustainability standards.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad