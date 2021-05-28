Doja Cat Lives Up to Her Name in a Kitten-Adorned Dress & 6-Inch Heels at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

Doja Cat took the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards by storm in two head-turning looks.

After she accepted the award for Best New Pop Artist during tonight’s show, the singer lived up to her name in a cat-adorned dress. The plunging Miu Miu resort ’21 design featured different kitten sketches across its white fabric and black bow accents

Doja Cat, winner of the award for Best New Pop Artist, attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Doja Cat’s heels. CREDIT: AP

On her feet, the “Say So” musician elevated her glam ensemble further in sky-high platforms. The glittering black sandals came set atop a lifted toe and a unique curved heel, appearing to measure over 6 inches in height. The design is a new design from D’Accori and also features a strappy hold across the foot.

Doja Cat, winner of the award for Best New Pop Artist, attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Doja Cat’s heels. CREDIT: AP

Earlier in the night, Doja Cat arrived on the red carpet in another set of sky-high D’Accori heels and a wow-worthy dress. The see-through design is a Brandon Maxwell dress from the designer’s fall ’20 collection, all formed with sheer green fabric and a cape design.

Doja Cat attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: AP

The elevated heels, though, fall in line with Doja Cat’s typical taste and style. The 25-year-old musician favors the bold for red carpet occasions, modeling everything from sheer Givenchy gowns to pointy Bottega Venetaa heels and custom Georges Hobeika designs.

Her off-duty attire includes just as wow-worthy of pieces as well — think Philipp Plein thigh-high boots and Fashion Nova leopard bodysuits. Most recently, the “Streets” musician partnered with PrettyLittleThing to launch her own collection of must-have styles.

