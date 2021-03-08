Kaley Cuoco, Angela Bassett & More Best-Dressed Stars Who Suited Up at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2021

It’s official: 2021 is the year of modern suiting up. Take the Critics’ Choice Awards for example — all your favorite female stars broke out their own takes on trending suit silhouettes with personalized flair and adornments.

Kaley Cuoco, who is nominated for “The Flight Attendant,” turned heads in a Dolce & Gabbana three-piece suit; the perfectly tailored design featured jewel-adorned lapels and a coordinating vest. The glittering elements of the look continued down to her pointed-toe pumps courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Tracee Ellis Ross, Heidi Klum, Christina Aguilera and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

Hit singer H.E.R. made her own appearance during tonight’s show in a vintage-inspired look. The Miu Miu design came with a whimsical appeal thanks to its floral, jewel-encrusted finish; the ensemble featured a cinched blazer and tailored trousers.

The “Focus” singer’s sandals shone as well with their embellished straps and stiletto lift.

Also suiting up for the evening was Amanda Seyfried. The actress, who is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Mank,” opted for a tuxedo-inspired look as styled by Elizabeth Stewart. Coming from Miu Miu, the outfit featured a glitter-coated sheer top with a bow-tie finish tucked into cropped tailored trousers. The look also included classic pumps from Stuart Weitzman that retail for $398.

Angela Basset’s own suit included lots and lots of sequins. The glittering design tapped Alberta Ferreti with a little help from Sarah Flint when it came down to footwear. To match her shining suit, similar heels from the independent brand retail for $398 on the designer’s website.

The 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards honor the best in television and film, airing tonight at 7 p.m. ET on The CW and are hosted by Taye Diggs. Along with the major men up for awards, Olivia Coleman, Anya Taylor-Joy and more female stars are also nominated for a few of the biggest titles of the evening.

Zendaya, who is also up for Best Actress for her role in “Malcolm & Marie” will also receive the fifth annual SeeHer Award, which honors women who work to push the boundaries of how women are portrayed in media. The late actor Chadwick Boseman also has several nominations for his roles in “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

