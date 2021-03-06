‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and More Nominees for the Costume Designers Guild Awards

The nominees for the 23rd Costume Designer Guild Awards, celebrating costume design in film and television, are here.

On Tuesday, April 13, you’ll be able to tune in to the first-ever livestream ceremony on Twitter via @CostumeAwards at 8:30 p.m. ET. Not on Twitter? The day after, the awards will be able to watch on and CDGA’s Instagram. The nominees, who were just announced this week by the L.A.-based guild, include Netflix favorites such as the period drama “Bridgerton” and the award-winning comedy series, “Schitt’s Creek.” The awards, which are divided into eight categories feature a range of television shows and films from 2020 that make an impact with its costumes.

Below, here are the nominees for the 23rd CDG Awards.

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Dolittle” – Jenny Beavan

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” – Michael Wilkinson

“Mulan” – Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio”– Massimo Cantini Parrini

“Wonder Woman 1984” – Lindy Hemming

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” – Trayce Gigi Field

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” – Erin Benach

“Da 5 Bloods” – Donna Berwick

“Promising Young Woman” – Nancy Steiner

“The Prom”– Lou Eyrich

Excellence in Period Film

“Emma” – Alexandra Byrne

“Judas and the Black Messiah” – Charlese Antoinette Jones

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – Ann Roth

“Mank” – Trish Summerville

“One Night in Miami” – Francine Jamison-Tanchuck

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“The Mandalorian: “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – Shawna Trpcic

“Snowpiercer: “Access is Power” – Cynthia Summers

“Star Trek: Picard: “Absolute Candor” – Christine Bieselin Clark

“Westworld: “Parce Domine” – Shay Cunliffe

“What We Do in the Shadows: “Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires” – Amanda Neale

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“Emily in Paris: “Faux Amis” – Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi

“Euphoria: “Part 1: Rue – Trouble Don’t Last Always” – Heidi Bivens

“I May Destroy You: “Social Media is a Great Way to Connect” – Lynsey Moore

“Schitt’s Creek: “Happy Ending” – Debra Hanson

“Unorthodox: “Part 2” – Justine Seymour

Excellence in Period Television

“Bridgerton: “Diamond of the First Water” – Ellen Mirojnick & John W. Glaser III

“The Crown: “Terra Nullius” – Amy Roberts

“Lovecraft Country: “I Am.” – Dayna Pink

“Mrs. America: “Shirley” – Bina Daigeler

“The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game” – Gabriele Binder

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“Dancing with the Stars: “Villains Night” – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

“Hamilton” – Paul Tazewell

“The Masked Dancer: “Premiere – Everybody Mask Now!” – Gabrielle Letamendi & Candice Rainwater

“The Masked Singer: “The Semi Finals – The Super Six” – Marina Toybina

“Saturday Night Live: “John Mulaney / The Strokes” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

“Apple: Shot on iPhone” by Damien Chazelle – Vertical Cinema

“The Stunt Double” short film – April Napier

The Killers: “Caution” music video – Samantha Kuester

Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” music video – Dawn Ritz & Kenn Law

Tim Burton “Themed Halloween Party” short film – Dawn Ritz

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” music video – Ami Goodheart

Want more? Click through our gallery of The Best, Most Over-the-Top Outfits From Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’.