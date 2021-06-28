Ciara Glitters in a Crystallized Jumpsuit and Matching Knee-High Boots at 2021 BET Awards

Ciara looked like a walking disco ball, in the best way possible, at the 2021 BET Awards.

The “Level Up” singer donned a full-length crystallized jumpsuit and matching knee-high boots from Alexandre Vauthier’s spring couture ’21 collection while stepping out on the evening’s red carpet. The shoes feature a sleek pointed toe and side zipper detailing, while the jumpsuit also features a buckled leather belt for a muted touch.

Ciara wears head-to-toe Alexandre Vauthier at the 21st BET Awards at L.A. Live on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

Ciara attends the 21st BET Awards at L.A. Live on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

Ciara accessorized the outfit with minimal jewelry and sported tousled platinum blonde locks to complete the rocker-chic look.

Her ensemble felt very fitting for the occasion, and the times. According to Vogue, Vauthier’s glitzy spring ’21 collection was inspired by the French designer’s own memories of getting dressed up to go dancing at the Le Palace back in the ’80s — reflecting a collective nostalgia for more social gatherings and opportunities to look glamorous again amidst the pandemic.

Following last year’s virtual show, the 2021 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 27 at 8 pm EST/PST from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The theme of the evening is “The Year of the Black Woman” to honor black female’s impact on culture and will be hosted by Golden Globe winning actress, filmmaker and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson.

Ciara’s song “Rooted” featuring Ester Dean is up tonight for the HER award, which recognizes neo soul and/or traditional R&B artists. She joins fellow nominees Alicia Keys and Khalid, Brandy and Chance the Rapper, Bri Steves, Chloe x Halle and SZA in the category.

