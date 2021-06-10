Carrie Underwood Switches It Up in a Sequined Suit & Rhinestone Boots at 2021 CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood tapped into one of this season’s biggest trends for her 2021 CMT Music Awards look.

Instead of a flowing dress or stylish two-piece, the “Blown Away” singer broke out a glittering suit from Nicolas Jebran’s spring ’20 collection. The design includes glowing silver fabric with layers and layers of embellishments, held together with a mesh metal statement belt.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tenn., for the 2021 CMT Music Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Amanda Seyfried, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and even Michelle Obama have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

Also changing up her usual awards show footwear, Underwood diverted from pumps and sandals with her choice of boots. The pointed-toe design came set atop a lifted heel with a rhinestone accent and lace-up combat boot silhouette.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tenn., for the 2021 CMT Music Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT

A closer view of Carrie Underwood’s boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT