Carrie Underwood Switches It Up in a Sequined Suit & Rhinestone Boots at 2021 CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood tapped into one of this season’s biggest trends for her 2021 CMT Music Awards look.
Instead of a flowing dress or stylish two-piece, the “Blown Away” singer broke out a glittering suit from Nicolas Jebran’s spring ’20 collection. The design includes glowing silver fabric with layers and layers of embellishments, held together with a mesh metal statement belt.
Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Amanda Seyfried, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and even Michelle Obama have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.
Also changing up her usual awards show footwear, Underwood diverted from pumps and sandals with her choice of boots. The pointed-toe design came set atop a lifted heel with a rhinestone accent and lace-up combat boot silhouette.
Underwood debuted her Calia brand in 2015 and has since gone on to create a series of seasonal workout-ready pieces. The award-winning country artist also signed on as a global ambassador for cosmetics brand Almay in 2014. Though she can oftentimes be spotted in athleisure and sneakers, she also rotates in heels from brands like Jimmy Choo and René Caovilla. In addition to Adidas pairs, Underwood also prefers running shoes from Altra; she even debuted her Escalante sneakers from the brand in July of last year.
