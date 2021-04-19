Carrie Underwood Looks Angelic in Glittering Gown at the ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood took the stage at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards for a gospel-inspired performance on Sunday night at the Grand Old Opry in Nashville. The singer looked angelic for the occasion, wearing an ethereal floor-length gown that was adorned with silver metallic detailing.

Carrie Underwood performs in a shimmering gown at the 2021 ACM Awards. CREDIT: CBS

Underwood performed a medley of songs from her latest album, “My Savior,” at the ACMs. The gospel hits included “Amazing Gracce,” “The Old Rugged Cross” and “How Great Thou Art.”

She was also joined onstage by CeCe Winans for a duet of “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.”

Carrie Underwood and CeCe Winans onstage at the 2021 ACM Awards. CREDIT: CBS

Underwood was nominated for her Video of the Year for her song “Hallelujah” featuring John Legend. The award, however, went to Kane Brown for “Worldwide Beautiful.”

Other winners for this year’s event included Maren Morris for Song of the Year and Old Dominion for Group of the Year.

This evening’s ceremony is hosted by Keith Urban — who is returning for a second consecutive year — and Mickey Guyton. Guyton is making history tonight as the first Black woman to be MC of the big show.

In September, Underwood took home the highest honor of night at the 2020 ACM Awards in a tie with Thomas Rhett for Entertainer of the Year. She was the only woman nominated in the category among male country stars Eric Church, Luke Combs and Luke Bryan, and it was the first time in a decade since she received the title of Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards. She was awarded with the honor in 2010 and in 2008.

During the 2020 show, Underwood opened the with her hit song “Before He Cheats” in a gold ensemble, which set the tone for the night when it comes to fashion. She made a statement in a v-neck Charles and Ron minidress, which was detailed in dramatic oversized sleeves. Underwood wore leg-lengthening stiletto sandals featuring gold embellishments.

Carrie Underwood performs at the 2020 ACM Awards. CREDIT: CBS

