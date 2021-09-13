Camila Cabello Makes a Statement in a Bow-Tied Bustier Gown & Hidden Heels at 2021 MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello ate and left no crumbs at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The “Señorita” singer arrived on the red carpet for last night’s show in New York wearing a statement-making look from designer Alexis Mabille. The gown featured a bustier-style bodice coated in a pink satin fabric, all balanced with a red silky skirt and dramatic waistband bow.

The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone.

Camila Cabello arrives on the red carpet for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, Sept. 12. CREDIT: Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/MEGA

While the elongated hem of her gown hid her shoes, the “Cinderella” actress’ stylist Rob Zangardi credited her footwear of the night to Giuseppe Zanotti. Zanotti is a celebrity favorite when it comes to red carpet looks thanks to the brand’s lifted platform silhouettes and classic must-have sandals.

Camila Cabello arrives on the red carpet for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, Sept. 12. CREDIT: Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/MEGA

As for Camila Cabello’s own style, the “Havana” singer tends to include footwear styles from a wide range of brands — think everything from Converse to Naturalizer to Ivy Park x Adidas to Christian Louboutin. When it comes to red carpet duds, the former X-Factor star prefers designs from Zuhair Murad, Versace and Givenchy amongst other major labels. She has also starred in campaigns for Guess and Skechers in the past.

