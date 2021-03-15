Beyoncé Makes History in a Leather Minidress & 6-Inch Platform Heels at the 2021 Grammys

Beyoncé’s hush-hush arrival at the 2021 Grammy Awards skipped the red carpet but still bought the wow-worthy glamour.

Making history with the most Grammy Awards for a female artist of all time, the “Black Is King” artist took the stage late in the evening to accept her award for Best Rap Song alongside Megan Thee Stallion. In a chic twist on the monochrome trend, the off-the-shoulder leather design came custom courtesy of designer Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli. The look also featured trompe l’oeil nail gloves, drop earrings and semi-sheer tights.

Beyoncé at the 2021 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Beyoncé (L) and Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Beyoncé at the 2021 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Her footwear of choice also followed the monochrome color scheme in pointed-toe pumps with a towering stiletto lift. The platform heels are a Jimmy Choo design, lifting up 6 inches high with a thin ankle strap and peep-toe design. You can shop the bold footwear choice for $950 at Farfetch.

Jimmy Choo Max platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of 24s

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards aired tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring the best of the best in the music industry for the year. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in a series of undisclosed locations across Los Angeles with a variety of stages for performers to make their own with proper safety precautions.

Winning top awards tonight was Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and John Legend amongst other major stars with performances from Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, and more

As for Beyoncé herself, when she isn’t in pieces from her own athleisure line, the “Halo” singer can be found in top-level designs courtesy of Balmain, Schiaparelli, Brother Vellies, Alexander McQueen and more. Her titles beyond her on-trend fashion range from Pepsi brand ambassador to 24-time Grammy Award winner.

