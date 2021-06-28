The Best-Dressed Celebs at the 2021 BET Awards

It was a night to remember at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Taraji P. Henson hosted the event, which were proclaimed as the “Year of the Black Woman” to celebrate and honor their impact on culture. And the women did not disappoint when it came to their red carpet fashion.

Zendaya stole the show with an archival look inspired by Beyoncé, topping this year’s best dressed from the BET Awards.

The “Euphoria” star opted for a dress from Versace’s spring 2003 collection, featuring a purple, cut-out gown with a hint of neon green. The piece, which hailed from stylist Law Roach’s personal archive, paid homage to Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” performance at the BET Awards in the same dress that year. Zendaya paired the look with Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Andra Day also made a style statement on the red carpet on Sunday. The singer and actress chose a drop-waist gown by Rosie Assoulin. The light pink, tiered dress was detailed in white floral print.

Andra Day attends the 21st BET Awards at L.A. Live on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

Singer Arlo Parks went down the suiting route for her red carpet appearance. She wore a Valentino ensemble with bold and chunky platform leather boots.

Arlo Park attends the 21st BET Awards. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

Another best-dressed celeb of the night included Issa Rae. The “Insecure” star went all-white in a Balmain look styled by Jason Rembert. The mini tuxedo dress was designed with sculptural shoulders and the label’s monogram jacquard fabric. She completed the outfit with matching white Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Issa Rae attends the 21st BET Awards at L.A. Live on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

For the men’s fashion, rapper Jack Harlow ditched the traditional black suit and went with blue velvet. The Musika tux featured a two-button double-breasted top. Harlow wore black leather Chelsea boots to complete the look.

Jack Harlow attends the 21st BET Awards. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

Finally, Lil Nas X wowed on the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards. The muscian made an appearance in a striking Andrea Grossi look, which featured a corset-like top and full skirt, covered in illustrations about war and religion.

