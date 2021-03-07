Paul Mescal, Leslie Odom Jr. & More Best-Dressed Men Tackle Suiting Up at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards

The Critics’ Choice Awards honor the best of television and film and, tonight, the male stars came to play.

Paul Mescal, nominated for his role in “Normal People,” kept it classy in a classic suit and tie moment courtesy of Prada. The black blazer and pants look along with his white dress shirt and logo-adorned tie made for a perfectly tailored moment for the big show. Mescal’s look came complete in leather brogues with a stitched finish.

Leslie Odom Jr. also was not to be missed with his outfit off the night. The actor is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “One Night in Miami” and mixed masculine lines with feminine touches for his award-ready look. The Celine ensemble layered a pinstripe blazer with coordinating slacks over a black sweater, white lace-collared blouse and a series of silver necklaces.

To top off his look, Odom Jr. went classic in patent leather loafers atop a chunky structured outsole.

Dan Levy, known both for his bold style and creation of “Schitt’s Creek,” too gave into the theme of modern twists on suiting up tonight. From Dior, his outfit took military inspiration with structured shoulders and changed up the game in slick leather combat boots.

Dylan McDermott also is making an appearance tonight, nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television for “Hollywood.” The star decided on a bold appeal for his award show style with a little help from Armani. His green velvet blazer was the highlight of the look, teamed with a soft sweater, black trousers and sleek almond-toe dress shoes.

The 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards air tonight at 7 p.m. ET on the CW and are hosted by Taye Diggs. Along with the major men up for awards, Amanda Seyfried, Olivia Coleman, Anya Taylor-Joy and more female stars are also nominated for a few of the biggest titles of the evening.

Zendaya, who is also up for Best Actress for her role in “Malcolm & Marie” will also receive the fifth annual SeeHer Award, which honors women who work to push the boundaries of how women are portrayed in media. The late actor Chadwick Boseman also has several nominations for his roles in “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

