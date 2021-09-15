Aurora James Leads 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards Nominations + the Complete List

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced today that Brother Vellies designer and founder Aurora James has been nominated as Accessories Designer of the Year for the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Last year, Telfar Clemens took home the honor. He is nominated once again in the category, among James, Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, Gabriela Hearst and Stuart Vevers for Coach.

Since launching her luxury footwear label Brother Vellies in 2013, James has inspired the fashion world with her unique design vision focused on craftsmanship, sustainability and equality. At the same time, James has been a tireless champion of diversity and equity in fashion. Last year, she took on a vital leadership role in the industry, guiding important conversations about racial justice.

With that, James will be receiving the Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards for her 15 Percent Pledge non-profit, which launched in 2020.

Through her work, she has empowered companies, including Nordstrom, Gap and Macy’s, to pledge 15% of their shelf space to black-owned businesses. FN honored James for her achievements, naming her the 2020 Person of the Year. And she has no plans to let up.

On Monday at the Met Gala, James created a dress for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that was emblazoned with the phrase “Tax the Rich.” While it may have caused controversy for some, the moment, nonetheless, sparked conversation. “Make no mistake, we the people hold the power. And as our culture pushes forward, politics too will have to follow,” James posted on Instagram with the look.



The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at The Pool + Grill in New York. The event marks a return to an in-person format after the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards were held digitally.

Other will honorees include Dapper Dan, who will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award; Patagonia for the Environmental Sustainability Award; Yeohlee Teng will receive the Board of Directors’ Tribute; and the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard will be presented to Nina Garcia.

American Womenswear Designer of the Year:

Catherine Holstein for Khaite, Christopher John Rogers, Gabriela Hearst, Marc Jacobs and Peter Do.

American Menswear Designer of the Year:

Emily Adams Bode for Bode, Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God, Mike Amiri for Amiri, Telfar Clemens for Telfar and Thom Browne.

American Emerging Designer of the Year:

Edvin Thompson for Theophilio, Eli Russell Linnetz for ERL, Jameel Mohammed for Khiry, Kenneth Nicholson and Maisie Schloss for Maisie Wilen.

International Women’s Designer of the Year:

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino and Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus.

International Men’s Designer of the Year:

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Dries Van Noten, Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner, Rick Owens, and Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.