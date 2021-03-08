Amanda Seyfried Redefines Suiting Up in a Glittering Tuxedo Look at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards

Amanda Seyfried gave her take on one of the biggest styling trends for spring at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards.

The actress, who is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Mank,” opted for a tuxedo-inspired look as styled by Elizabeth Stewart. Coming from Miu Miu, the outfit featured a glitter-coated sheer top with a bow-tie finish tucked into cropped tailored trousers. The look also included classic pumps from Stuart Weitzman that retail for $398.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Tracee Ellis Ross, Heidi Klum, Christina Aguilera and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

The 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards honor the best in television and film, airing tonight at 7 p.m. ET on The CW and are hosted by Taye Diggs. Along with the major men up for awards, Olivia Coleman, Anya Taylor-Joy and more female stars are also nominated for a few of the biggest titles of the evening.

Zendaya, who is also up for Best Actress for her role in “Malcolm & Marie” will also receive the fifth annual SeeHer Award, which honors women who work to push the boundaries of how women are portrayed in media. The late actor Chadwick Boseman also has several nominations for his roles in “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Also making an appearance at the awards is Gal Gadot, also styled by Elizabeth Stewart. The expecting mother is presenting an award tonight and decided on a voluminous look for her Prabal Gurung outfit, tucking a structured white top into pleated black suit pants.

