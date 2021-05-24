Alicia Keys Is a Pink Dream in a Crop Top, High-Waisted Pants & a Puffy Cape at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Alicia Keys was a vision in pink at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

On Sunday, Keys stepped on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, wearing a fun monochrome look from Valentino. The ensemble included a crop top and classic high-waisted trousers. Giving the look an edge, Keys layered the outfit with a dramatic cape also from the label.

The outerwear piece featured dramatic puff sleeves and a train that cascaded down behind her. For her glam, Keys opted for a braided up do with barely-there makeup — a signature look for the star. She then accessorized with white hoop earrings.

Alicia Keys. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC

Tonight’s ceremony marks a milestone moment for the famous songstress as she’s celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in a Mirror. The hitmaker took the stage during the evening to perform a number of tracks from the project, which made her a household name.

Throughout the course of career, Keys has received nine Billboard Music Awards and performed her song “Love Looks Better” at the 2020 show. She’s also had five of her albums reach no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, Keys is 15-time Grammy Award winner and a book author. She released, More Myself: A Journey in March 2020.

This year’s ceremony is also a major career moment for Pink. The songstress will receive the Icon Award. The show is currently airing live on NBC and his hosted by Nick Jonas.

