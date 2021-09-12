Doja Cat Towers in Platform Heels and Thigh-High Latex Socks + More Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 MTV VMAs

The 2021 MTV Music Video Awards are underway tonight in Brooklyn, with stars already hitting the red carpet in daring looks.

Doja Cat, who is serving as host as well as a performer at the event, took a fashion risk in shades of black, purple and red when she made her first appearance. She wore a deep purple shawl draped over a black strapless corset bodysuit. She added stone jewelry to her look with a necklace and earrings. She wore more simple rings as well.

Doja Cat at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

The “Planet Her” musician added serious height to her ensemble with platform strappy heels. Her red lace-up heels featured a thicker toe strap and at least seven inches of height to her frame, like the platform heels she wore in May. To add even more drama, she wore matching red latex thigh-high socks.

A closer look at Doja Cat’s footwear. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Doja Cat at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Kacey Musgraves also hit the red carpet. The “Star-Crossed” singer matched Doja Cat’s color scheme for her initial look with a bright purple mini dress with a high-neck and ruching detailing and red gloves. She went with calmer shoes, however, with clear two-strap open-toe heels. She did, however, add drama with an oversized purple furry headpiece that matched her mini dress — all by Valentino.

Kacey Musgraves at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

The MTV Music Video Awards honor best in the music video medium each year. The awards, which place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, will feature performances from Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello and more.

Jack Harlow at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Tinashe at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Lil Nas X at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Click through the gallery to see more red carpet arrivals at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.