Zegna Is the Latest Luxury Brand to Launch an Outdoor Collection

Zegna is hitting the trails. In what seems to be an ever-growing trend in the designer luxury market, the Italian menswear company has launched its first-ever outdoor capsule collection. The new range includes luxury activewear, footwear, and accessories designed with mountaineering and winter sports in mind.

Conceived by Zegna’s artistic director Alessandro Sartori, the capsule aims to add a technical performance element to the brand’s range of more traditional menswear items. As the first installment of an ongoing inclusion of performance wear into the Zegna world, the capsule is a modular system that includes ski suits and puffers in Techmerino fabric, technical jumpers, trousers, and underpinnings. Natural and sustainable fabrics are used throughout the line in order to “further stress Zegna’s commitment to responsibility across all aspects of the business,” according to the brand.

To round out the clothing portion of the capsule, Sartori tapped a lineup of four brand partners to help create additional categories for a full outdoor lifestyle offering.

For its footwear range, Zegna tapped La Sportiva to develop trail running and mountaineering shoes with breathable air-mesh uppers. With KASK, Zegna designed a new customized version of the Piuma-R ski helmet; with Zai, a performance ski; and with SIGG, a black aluminum drinking bottle.

Zegna’s new outdoor footwear range. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zegna

This new line is also the first to debut the houses new logo. It features an all caps “ZEGNA” in a modern font beneath two orange horizontal stripes, which, according to the company, are symbolic of the road its founder constructed in the Italian Alps over a century ago in order to reach his wool mill.

The road motif is also a nod to the company’s journey into the future, which is especially fitting as the Ermenegildo Zegna Group expects to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange later this month.

In other recent luxury outdoors news, Gucci released a surprise second chapter to its sold-out collaboration with The North Face on Thursday.