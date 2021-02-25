×
Victoria Justice Works Up a Sweat in a Cutout Sports Bra, Neon Biker Shorts & Chunky Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

Victoria Justice took advantage of the sunny weather in Los Angeles this week, bringing her workout outdoors with her sister at their personal trainer’s house.

The “Victorious” alumna worked up a sweat on Wednesday in a gray keyhole-cutout sports bra and contrasting neon biker shorts. Biker shorts rose to prominence in 2020 during a newfound appreciation for athleisure and comfortable attire, spotted on the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and a slew of other major celebs in the past year alone. In 2021, the easygoing silhouette is continuing to remain a staple in stars’ off-duty rotations as well.

As for footwear, Justice completed her own workout-ready look with a set of black athletic sneakers. The streamlined silhouette included seamless monochrome uppers set atop a chunky white outsole.

The “Zoey 101” actress modeled a similar pair of sneakers earlier this month as she was spotted leaving her trainers once more. That time around, Justice decided on a mesh-paneled set of black leggings to kick off her fitness attire, matched to a printed sports bra and her favorite brown hat.

When she isn’t hitting the gym, Victoria Justice reps an impressive selection of designer duds and footwear. The Fabletics ambassador taps labels like Georges Chakra Couture, Zadig & Voltaire and Alice + Olivia but also loves her more casual picks like Dr. Martens boots and Converse sneakers.

