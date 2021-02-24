Travis Scott Causes a Frenzy at Fairfax in Rare Nike Dunks That Resell For Up to $25,000

Travis Scott is no stranger to stirring up a frenzy, whether it’s with teases of his new album or unexpected drops of his buzzy sneakers. Yesterday, the “Astroworld” rapper caused another bout of madness after announcing a surprise pop-up shop in Los Angeles on social media for his upcoming i-D Magazine cover issue.

Travis Scott. CREDIT: MEGA

The musician himself appeared on the scene for the store as well, swamped by fans upon arrival. Scott stood out from the crowd as he modeled a mix of apparel from his Cactus Jack line including a new “Utopia Issue” sweatshirt inspired by his magazine cover and his upcoming album title.

Travis Scott (C) stirs up a crowd after Tweeting his location and attracting scores of fans, Los Angeles, Feb. 23. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Travis Scott’s rare Nike Dunks. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

His footwear choice of the day, too, was frenzy-worthy as he tapped one of the rarest Nike collabs. The snekaer is titled the Nike SB Dunk Low “What the Dunk,” a design that dropped all the way back in 2007 and has since become a sought-after shoe for its multicolored paneled uppers and mismatched patterns. The style pulls details from iconic Dunk colorways including “Pigeon,” “Huf” and “Heineken” amongst others. Originally retailing for just $120, the sneaker now is available on the resale market at elevated prices.

StockX offers the shoes anywhere from $10,500 up to $14,688 depending on the size whereas Stadium Goods has the pairs for $24,465 in just three available sizes.

Nike Dunk SB Low “What the Dunk” CREDIT: Courtesy of Stadium Goods

When it comes to Travis Scott and sneakers, you always have to stay on your toes. In February 2020, he surprise-released his Nike SB Dunk Low and the kicks quickly sold out before select Nike stores stocked the style at retail price weeks later. Then, in the spring of last year, the buzz around his Nike Air Max 270 React “Cactus Trails” collab caused never-ending anticipation as the release date continued to be switched around. Now, the “Sicko Mode” rapper has a mix of rumored Nike and Air Jordan collaborations in the work, teasing pairs on social media and continuing his steak of leaving fans on the edges of their seats.