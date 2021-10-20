Saweetie Sits Courtside in a Slime Green Bralette & Neon Heels Alongside Adele

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Saweetie broke out her brightest colors to cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers this week.

The rapper showed off her new cherry red hair as she sat courtside on Tuesday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors. For the outing, Saweetie opted for a coordinating neon green overshirt and bralette balanced with black high-rise jeans; the “Icy Grl” artist’s heels also matched the ensemble with a slime green finish.

Saweetie attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 19. CREDIT: AP

Also in attendance at last night’s event was none other than Adele, who Saweetie snapped a pic with using her own camera.

The “Easy on Me” musician sat courtside at last night’s game against the Golden State Warriors, rubbing shoulders with sports agent Rich Paul. For the event, Adele tapped Altuzarra in a head-to-toe brown leather look that layered a wrapped robe-style top over coordinating cigarette trousers; the look also included a logo-covered Louis Vuitton overcoat and pointed-toe leather pumps, both in a coordinating chocolate shade.

(L-R) Saweetie, Adele and Rich Paul attend an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 19. CREDIT: AP

As for Saweetie herself, the “Best Friend” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Brandon Maxwell, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The 28-year-old artist debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces as well as worked with Australian eyewear brand Quay for a drop of summer-chic shades.

Take inspiration from Saweetie in these bright heels inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

Buy Now: By Far Viva Pumps, $375.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Buy Now: Schutz Lou Pumps, $98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

Buy Now: Zara Heeled Sandals, $80.

For more, click through the gallery to see Saweetie’s wild style evolution.