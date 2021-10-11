Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Fit Side in a Cutout Sports Bra, Leggings & Athletic Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rebel Wilson is soaking up the warm weather in Mexico this week.

The “Isn’t It Romantic” actress took to Instagram today to show off her cliffside travels, posing abroad in athletic attire. For the hike, Wilson modeled a cutout-back emerald sports bra with coordinating green and black leggings; she also protected her face with oversize sunglasses and a wide-brim hat.

On her feet, the actress prepped for movement in black athletic sneakers with a padded white midsole.

At the end of September, Wilson brought effortless glamour to the red carpet at the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Taking place in Los Angeles, the “Pitch Perfect” actress modeled a plunging black wrap dress with a glittering fit; the long-sleeve design included padded shoulders, tuxedo lapels and an above-the-knee fit.

When it came down to footwear, the Australian actress continued the glittering elements of her look with a set of black pumps. Layered over fishnet tights, the pumps included a low-height block heel, a rounded vamp and a coating of mini crystal gems for a light-catching effect.

Rebel Wilson at an evening celebrating the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at the Academy Museum on September 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

As for Wilson, when she isn’t at the beach or at star-studded events, the actress spent her quarantine working on her fitness and showing off her physique and training routines on social media for her millions of followers to see. Her go-to workout sneakers come from Nike of course as well as Adidas in a mix of shades and silhouettes. When it comes to apparel both on and off the gym floor, the “How to Be Single” star favors designs from everyone from Gymshark and Nicholas Kirkwood to Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and more high fashion labels.

