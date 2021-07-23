Twitter Roasts Ralph Lauren for Its Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony Outfits

Ralph Lauren’s Olympic Opening Ceremony uniforms for Team USA debuted at the start of the Tokyo Olympics today — and Twitter is not thrilled.

The Team USA uniforms featured a preppy aesthetic, composed of a navy blazer with a navy and white striped T-shirt, both featuring embroidered patches of Lauren’s polo pony logo and the five Olympic rings. Their looks were complete with dark blue jeans, an American flag-print scarf, and white sneakers.

Fencer Daryl Homer in the U.S. Olympic Team’s Opening Ceremony parade uniform, designed by Ralph Lauren. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Sakura Kokumai wears the Team USA uniform designed by Ralph Lauren for the Opening Ceremony parade. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Though the looks were shown prior to the Ceremony, the Twitter universe had a strong response to seeing the preppy ensembles on Team USA’s athletes. One user linked the outfits to similar past Olympics looks by Lauren, saying they looked “like preppy villains in an 80s teen comedy.”

Yep, the Ralph Lauren designs for Team USA once again make them look like preppy villains in an 80s teen comedy pic.twitter.com/MkCuHW2SWa — Shane Bettenhausen (@ShaneWatch) July 23, 2021

One user compared the outfits to Montauk fraternity brothers’ wardrobes, while another said they were reminiscent of the attire worn by strict members of a country club.

every Olympics, Ralph Lauren dresses up a diverse cross-section of the United States’ most elite athletes as fraternity bros vacationing in Montauk — mustNi (@nilamadison) July 23, 2021

ralph lauren’s outfits for the opening ceremony always give me strong “no wops at this country club” vibes — Anthony DeVito (@AnthonyDeVito) July 23, 2021

Many users stated that the outfits were reminiscent of the popular social media trend of identifying people as “Karens” with one even saying they would “report you to HR for cursing.”

Am I the only one who hates the fact that Ralph Lauren designs the Olympic team clothes? Like out of all the US designers you chose the one that will make everyone look like a suburban upper middle class Karen? I cannot tell you how badly it triggers my fight & flight. — hugsfromHGS (@HuGSfromHGS) July 23, 2021

Why do the Team USA outfits look like they’d report you to HR for cursing pic.twitter.com/ZjsBKcFAGb — Molly Mulshine (@mollymulshine) July 23, 2021

One user even questioned Lauren’s originality within Team USA’s uniforms, saying they were “predictable” due to their similarities to past Olympic Opening Ceremony looks — and suggesting that the Olympics “give a shot to another designer” in the future.