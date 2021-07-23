×
Twitter Roasts Ralph Lauren for Its Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony Outfits

By Aaron Royce
Ralph Lauren US Olympic Team Opening Ceremony Uniform
Ralph Lauren's Opening Ceremony uniform for the U.S. Olympic Team.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren’s Olympic Opening Ceremony uniforms for Team USA debuted at the start of the Tokyo Olympics today — and Twitter is not thrilled.

The Team USA uniforms featured a preppy aesthetic, composed of a navy blazer with a navy and white striped T-shirt, both featuring embroidered patches of Lauren’s polo pony logo and the five Olympic rings. Their looks were complete with dark blue jeans, an American flag-print scarf, and white sneakers.

Ralph Lauren US Olympic Team Opening Ceremony Uniform
Fencer Daryl Homer in the U.S. Olympic Team’s Opening Ceremony parade uniform, designed by Ralph Lauren.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren US Olympic Team Opening Ceremony Uniform
Sakura Kokumai wears the Team USA uniform designed by Ralph Lauren for the Opening Ceremony parade.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Though the looks were shown prior to the Ceremony, the Twitter universe had a strong response to seeing the preppy ensembles on Team USA’s athletes. One user linked the outfits to similar past Olympics looks by Lauren, saying they looked “like preppy villains in an 80s teen comedy.”

One user compared the outfits to Montauk fraternity brothers’ wardrobes, while another said they were reminiscent of the attire worn by strict members of a country club.

Many users stated that the outfits were reminiscent of the popular social media trend of identifying people as “Karens” with one even saying they would “report you to HR for cursing.”

One user even questioned Lauren’s originality within Team USA’s uniforms, saying they were “predictable” due to their similarities to past Olympic Opening Ceremony looks — and suggesting that the Olympics “give a shot to another designer” in the future.

