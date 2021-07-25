Naomi Osaka Wins Opening Match at Tokyo Olympics in Head-to-Toe Nike, Including Fiery Sneakers

Naomi Osaka is back.

After withdrawing from the French Open and skipping Wimbledon, Osaka returned to the court and was victorious as she won the women’s singles first round against China’s Zheng Saisa on Sunday, July 25 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

For the match, Osaka represented Japan in a vibrant red tennis dress from Nike. She paired the look with a coordinating visor. As for footwear, Osaka also leaned on Nike, sporting lively orange sneakers that featured an abstract multi-colored design.

Of her return, Osaka shared that she’s feeling “a bit refreshed,” multiple outlets reported, including USA Today.

Naomi Osaka of Japan after winning women’s singles first round on July 25. CREDIT: AP

“For me I feel like more than anything I’m just focused on playing. Playing [in] the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, so I feel the break I took was very needed but I feel definitely a little bit refreshed and happy again.”

Osaka’s win comes after she kicked off the games during the opening ceremony. The tennis pro had the honor of carrying the Olympic Torch during today’s opening ceremonies and lighting the Olympic flame to mark the start of the games.

For her grand moment, the 23-year-old took center stage in Japan’s official uniform for the event — a white shirt and coordinating shorts striped with red in an homage to the country’s flag. On her feet, the Nike athlete appeared to tap the Swoosh brand’s signature Air Force 1 sneakers.

In other tennis news, Australia’s Ash Barty is out of the women’s singles first round of the Olympics after losing to Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain.