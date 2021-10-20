Miley Cyrus Returns to the Farm to Feed Her Pigs in a Sweatsuit & Wellies

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Miley Cyrus had a busy day on Tuesday, relaunching her site Miley World, working in the studio and tending to her “children.”

The “Younger Now” singer took to Instagram to give an unedited view of her off-duty activities, feeding her two pigs at her farm in Nashville, Tenn. The musician prepped for mealtime by stepping out in a coordinating gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, tucked into classic black waterproof rubber boots.

“Actual footage of me FEEDING THE CHILDREN with 1. The relaunch of #MileyWorld 2. An exclusive unedited live performance from @aclfestival 3. New photoshoot 4. Confirmation I’m in the studio working on the next record 5. a special announcement coming tomorrow!,” wrote Cyrus in her caption. She then unveiled today that her special photoshoot was for an Interview magazine cover also shot at her farm.

Miley herself has had a busy fall, performing at music festivals across the country in addition to her new projects.

As she prepared for the Austin City Limits festival earlier this month, for example, the “Prisoner” musician kept comfortable in a sleeveless T-shirt that read “Jailbait” in hot pink lettering; under the tied-up shirt came a pair of classic black spandex shorts and a chain-linked low-rise belt.

The coloring of her tee echoed into her choice of sneakers — a pair of low-top canvas sneakers with a hot pink upper.

As for Cyrus herself, the singer is no stranger to a stir-causing style moment. While she is best known for her hit albums and box office films, the Disney Channel alumna also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. She even made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. The “LOL” actress also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections and is currently partnered with Gucci for a slew of beauty and apparel campaigns.

The Converse collaborator has also been vegan for years, leading her to oftentimes embrace wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala, Cyrus teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

