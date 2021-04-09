Michelle Obama Taps Into Athleisure Trends in Monochrome Leggings & These Walk-Ready Adidas

Michelle Obama celebrated National Walking Day this week by encouraging her social media followers to get out and move.

In honor of the occasion on April 7, the former first lady shared a throwback image of herself on a scenic waterside walk in a monochrome look. The athleisure-chic ensemble teamed a royal blue tank top with coordinating Alo Yoga leggings — similar bottoms retail for $114 on the brand’s website.

“It’s #NationalWalkingDay, and I hope you all can make a little time to get some steps in. I know it’s not always easy. We’re all juggling so much. But trust me, getting a little walk in is good for both your physical and mental health—and that’s something we all can use, especially these days.” wrote Obama in her caption. “So whether you’re taking a socially-distanced walk around your neighborhood or just walking around your home, I’d love to hear how you plan to put yourself higher on your to-do list today in the comments. #WellnessWednesday.”

To support her feet during the bout of outdoor exercise, the Netflix star herself tapped Adidas for a coordinating blue sneaker. The silhouette is an older design from the Three Stripes brand set atop a signature Boost midsole for optimal energy return in every step; the style makes for a perfect pair for a run or circuit workout indoors or out. Similar designs from the brand nowadays retail for $100 at Adidas.com.

Another favorite workout shoe for Michelle Obama comes from On Running. For her athleisure-chic ensemble back in January 2020, for example, the “Becoming” author chose a long gray tank, black cropped leggings and a pair of sneakers by the On brand. The waterproof Cloudventure sneakers feature a black outsole, coral accents, Missiongrip outsole for maximum traction and Zero Gravity Cloud cushioning for shock and impact absorption.

Similar colorways can be found for $150 at Bandier.

Michelle’s own legacy as the first lady and beyond includes numerous campaigns like Let’s Move!, encouraging children to embrace a healthier lifestyle, and the Let Girls Learn initiative, which is dedicated to increasing access to education for girls. Beyond her endless charitable actions and positive influences, the “Becoming” star also turned into a style icon across her eight years in the capital. Her personal style mixes together everything from affordable J.Crew shoes and accessories to standout glimmering Balenciaga boots from her 2018 interview with Sarah Jessica Parker.

As her for inauguration day, you can’t forget about her memorable looks from both of Barack Obama’s inaugurations in 2009 and again in 2013. For her husband’s first swearing-in, Michelle layered an Isabel Toledo dress and coat with a Nina Ricci cardigan, and J.Crew leather gloves, topped off with Jimmy Choo heels. In 2013 for President Obama’s second term, the then-first lady stunned in a Thome Brown jacket dress with Reed Krakoff leather suede boots.

