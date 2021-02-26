Madison Beer’s Trucker Hat, Low-Rise Sweats & Basketball Shoes Are Peak 2000s Style

Madison Beer is tackling the growing revitalization of 2000s-era trends one piece at a time.

Today, the “Baby” singer tapped into a few of the decade’s biggest style themes including throwback athleisure. Accenting it with a pink trucker hat, a favorite of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in the early aughts, Beer layered a slouchy brown zip-up hoodie over a white sports bra and coordinating low-rise sweatpants.

Low-rise sweats and velour track pants were a common sight decades ago as stars elevated their off-duty attire with bold tank tops and bandeau crop tops amongst other major trends.

Madison Beer spotted on set filming a project with a mystery man in Los Angeles, Feb. 26. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Madison Beer’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

To continue the retro-chic appeal of her look, Beer went for a recognizable footwear silhouette courtesy of A Bathing Ape. The brand, also known as Bape, release its Court Sta sneakers earlier this month, creating buzz around the basketball-style design and two-tone leather uppers. Set atop a textured rubber outsole, the embossed pairs once retailed for $319 but now resell for upwards of $485 to $837 at resale site StockX.com.

A Bathing Ape Court Sta sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Beer’s everyday style leans more on the relaxed side than her red-carpet-ready looks; her outfit rotation includes more affordable pieces from Brandy Melville, Levi’s, Converse, Wrangler and more. On top of her own personal fashion repertoire, the “Life Support” singer can be found on the front row for major fashion shows such as Off-White and Ralph & Russo as well as in ad campaigns for American Eagle, Missguided and ASOS.

