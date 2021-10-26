Lindsey Vonn Returns to the Slopes in a Princess Diana-Inspired Snowsuit & Ski Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lindsey Vonn hit the fresh powder of Deer Valley, Utah, in style this week.

The former professional skier debuted her new sportswear collection with Head apparel on Monday, modeling an all-black snowsuit from the collab on the slopes. The puffed one-piece design features an overall fit that was inspired by Princess Diana’s ski wear from the 1980s, according to the brand’s website; consisting of a bomber jacket on top with detachable, high-rise pants, the Diana Overalls retail for $1,750.

To full prepare for her run, Vonn also added in a set of white ski boots from the label as well as matching gloves and a fuzzy beanie.

“Proud to show you guys my new HEAD sportswear collection called the ‘Legacy Line.’ From initial sketches to final products my line took over a year to perfect to ensure every feature, fabric and stitch has both fashion and function. That combination is everything I’ve ever wanted on the mountain! Go to HEAD.com to shop the full collection or use the swipe up in my story. Hope you guys love it as much as I do,” wrote Vonn on Instagram.

The athlete’s own social media is filled with her pick of designer looks as well as impressive gym routines and fitness rotations, all fueled by her Under Armour apparel. From sports bras and colorful shorts to leggings and supportive sneakers, it’s Under Armour or nothing for the athlete who has been partnered with the brand since she was 16 years old. Vonn herself has also starred in campaigns for the Project Rock imprint throughout its past collections.

In addition to her athleisure, Vonn also sports pieces courtesy of top brands like Musier Paris, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti and more. The Olympic medalist also has ties to Red Bull, Oakley, GoPro and Vail Resorts with a net worth of over $3 million according to a 2013 Forbes article.

