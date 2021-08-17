Kim Kardashian Brings Her Athleisure to the Tropics in a Sports Bra, Leggings & Kanye West’s Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet moment with her youngest son Psalm West, 2, for her 245 million followers today.

As seen on Instagram this morning, the KKW Beauty founder said she’s “never seen a love like this before” in her caption as she snuggled up to the toddler in front of a tropical setting. While appearing to be by the beach, Kim still kept up with her signature style in a coordinating black sports bra and high-rise leggings set.

On her feet, the media personality rounded out her look with sneakers from her once husband Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy label. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 includes engineered Primeknit uppers for a securing fit; the style comes in mixed shades of black and gray set atop a darkened midsole formed with Adidas’ signature Boost technology. Originally selling for $220, similar colorways of the lace-up pair now resell from $505 to $1,315 at Farfetch.

The lateral side of the “Cinder” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

When it comes to her personal style, Kim’s outfit this week is just a few of many wild combinations in the television personality‘s closet. Despite the recent news of their filing for divorce, Kim still favors Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from every hit brand you can think of — the list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the reality television personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in the fall of 2019.

