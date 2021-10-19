Khloe Kardashian Cozies Up in Butterfly Sweats & Kanye West’s Sneakers With Daughter True

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Khloe Kardashian’s off-duty style packs a powerful punch even in its most relaxed form.

The media personality stepped out with her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, on Monday evening in laidback fashion. For the outing, Khloe tapped up-and-coming brand FELT, which stands for For Every Living Thing, in the label’s coordinating butterfly-adorned sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Khloe Kardashian picks up her daughter True Thompson from dance class, Los Angeles, Oct. 18. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

A closer view of Khloe Kardashian’s sneakers. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it came to footwear, the reality television star rounded out her look with sneakers from her once brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy label. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 includes engineered Primeknit uppers for a securing fit; the style comes in mixed shades of white and gray set atop a darkened midsole formed with Adidas’ signature Boost technology. Originally selling for $220, similar colorways of the lace-up pair now resell from $620 to $1,281 at Farfetch.

Khloe Kardashian picks up her daughter True Thompson from dance class, Los Angeles, Oct. 18. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

A closer view of Khloe Kardashian’s sneakers. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it comes to Khloe Kardashian and the world of fashion, the social media personality founded her inclusive denim brand in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and now shoes. Her inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and featured a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. More often than not the reality television star can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin.

Echo Khloe Kardashian in these sneakers inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Buy Now: Adidas Ultraboost 21, $180.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th

Buy Now: Ash Skate Knit Sneakers, $100 (was $160).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: Reebok Zig Kinetica II, $66 (was $120).

Find more of Khloe Kardashian’s style over the years by clicking through the gallery.