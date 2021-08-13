Khloe Kardashian Gets Sporty in a Contour Sports Bra, Luxe Leggings & Pink Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Khloe Kardashian gave a true behind-the-scenes look at her off-duty style today.

Providing fans with a rare peek at her natural hair, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star paused her workout for a quick photoshoot this afternoon. The media personality tapped athletic brand Lapp for the post, modeling its seamless contour sports bra and matching leggings.

On her feet, the Good American founder then looped in another pop of color with her choice of sneakers. The soft pink pair included fully monochrome uppers and outsoles with contrasting hot pink on the tongue. The design bears resemblance to a silhouette from Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) titled the TechLoom Pro; similar styles retail for $140 at Shopbop and The Sports Edit.

APL TechLoom Pro. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Sports Edit

As for Khloe Kardashian herself, her inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and featured a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. More often than not can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the social media star founded her inclusive denim brand in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and, of course, now shoes.

