Khloe Kardashian Steps Out in Buzzy Sneakers Hand-in-Hand With Tristan Thompson and Daughter True

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Khloe Kardashian continued her streak of stylish athleisure with a few special guests in tow yesterday.

The media personality joined Tristan Thompson and their 3-year-old daughter True Thomspon for an outing in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon. Together, the trio opted for relaxed attire with Khloe modeling a sleeveless top and classic black leggings and Tristan opting for a graphic tee and athletic shorts.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson out and about with daughter True in Los Angeles, Sept. 20. CREDIT: MEGA

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson out and about with daughter True in Los Angeles, Sept. 20. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the Good American founder herself rounded out her casual attire with her new go-to pair of buzzy sneakers from Nike and Off-White. The Off-White x Nike Air Presto sneaker debuted in August 2018 and combines a series of deconstructed elements. With rough seams and exposed inner foam, the white sneakers also include Virgil Abloh’s signature elements like Helvetica font and hanging tags.

While the sneakers first retailed for $160, they now resell for upwards of $755 to $1,400 at GOAT.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson out and about with daughter True in Los Angeles, Sept. 20. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Khloe Kardashian’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Khloe Kardashian herself, her inaugural Good American footwear collection debuted in December 2020 and featured a mix of heels, boots and more all available in sizes 4 to 14. The designs also come in a variety of widths, offering a total of 72 different sizing combinations for you to find the ideal fit.

In addition to new shoes from her own label, Khloe frequently sports styles from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. More often than not the reality television personality can be spotted in teetering heels rather than relaxed sneakers; one of her go-to brands for heels is also none other than Christian Louboutin. When it comes to apparel, the social media star founded her inclusive denim brand in 2016 and has since expanded the line to include workout-ready active gear, accessories, face masks and now shoes.

Try out a more wallet-friendly take on Khloe Kardashian’s sneaker style in these similar pairs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Air Max 270, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Air Max Plus, $160.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Air Max 97, $170.

Click through the gallery to find even more of Khloe Kardashian’s daring style over the years.